Mostly sunny with just a few afternoon mountain storms

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies will be across the region tonight with no chances of any rain showers. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the mid 40's to lower 50's.



TOMORROW: Dry, mostly sunny conditions will be with us for most of the day for the majority of the region. We will look out for just a few storms in the highlands and mountains in the afternoon hours mainly in east ID and western WY. Winds will continue to be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures get into the upper 70's and lower 80's.



LONG TERM: More few little showers and storms come each afternoon all the way into the middle of the week. A greater number of storms will be with us for Wednesday and Thursday, although still isolated and the rain chances overall are still low around 20-30%. Dry conditions follow into next weekend. Winds remain light for the long-term period. High temperatures slowly drop just a little bit as the work week progresses. By the end of the week, high's are in the mid to upper 70's.