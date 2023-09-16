Sunny and warm for Sunday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies will be over the region tonight with no rain showers in sight. Winds will be mostly calm between 0-10 mph. Low temperatures go down to the 40's and lower 50's.



TOMORROW: Sunny skies are ahead for Sunday with no rain showers getting anywhere close to east ID and west WY. Winds will stay light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures reach the 70's in the mountains and lower 80's for the valleys.



LONG TERM: Rain returns heading into the work week. A few stray storms are back in the region for Monday and Tuesday before we have scattered rain showers and storms everywhere on Wednesday and Thursday. A few isolated showers are left for Friday before we dry things up in time for next weekend. Winds will be a little breezy starting on Monday and continuing throughout the work week with sustained winds between 10-25 mph likely. High temperatures stay in the 70's and lower 80's for one more day on Monday before dropping a lot throughout the week. Temperatures continue to decrease all the way into Thursday where the high's are expected to be in the 50's and lower 60's by then. High's only slightly increase into the low to mid 60's for next weekend.