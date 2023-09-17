A few storms back for Monday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies are on tap for tonight with no chances of any rain. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 40's and upper 30's.



TOMORROW: We will have partly cloudy conditions out for Monday with most of the region staying dry. A few isolated storms are possible across the mountains and foothills, but overall, the chance of rain is low around 10-20%. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures get back up into the 70's and lower 80's.



LONG TERM: A few more isolated storms come in for Tuesday before we have widespread rain showers everywhere for Wednesday and Thursday. Leftover, isolated rain showers will be in for Friday before we look to dry things up in time for next weekend. Winds will be slightly breezy throughout the week between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible. High temperatures will be decreasing starting on Tuesday and will drop a lot by Thursday. On Thursday, high's look to be down into the 50's and lower 60's. High's stay in the 50's and lower 60's heading into next weekend too.