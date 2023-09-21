More rain expected for Friday with drier weather this weekend

An area of low pressure is directly overhead.

Thursday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms with mostly cloudy skies. A low in the lower 40’s for the Plain.

More rain and thunderstorms for Friday. A high temperature in the lower 50’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday with be mostly sunny for the day with patchy frost before 9am. A high temperature in the lower 60’s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.