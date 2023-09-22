Frost Advisory for Saturday morning; drier weather this weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a FROST ADVISORY for the Snake River Plain and eastern Magic Valley. Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.

WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley, the Upper Snake Plain, the Arco area and Mud Lake Desert, and the Shoshone area and nearby lava beds. This includes St. Anthony, Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley. It includes the Idaho National Laboratory and Craters of the Moon National Monument.

WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM MDT Saturday.

IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM MDT SATURDAY. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible.

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM MDT SATURDAY. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. WHERE…Jackson Hole.

WHEN…From Friday evening through Saturday morning.

IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A few locations in the northern section of Jackson Valley could see temperatures as low as 28. Colder temperatures are expected Saturday night into Sunday morning, with lows reaching about 29 around Jackson, with colder temperatures further north. Freeze Warnings are issued until season ending temperatures occur (28 degrees), and then are not issued again.

Scattered showers late Friday will slowly end overnight with lows in the lower to mid 30’s.

For Saturday, there’s a chance of morning frost with mostly sunny skies during the day. A high temperature near 60°. Light winds at 5-10 mph.

Overnight lows for Saturday night and Sunday morning will drop down to the mid to upper 30’s.

Sunday, mostly sunny, with a high near 70°.