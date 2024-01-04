Skip to Content
More rounds of snowy weather

KIFI Weather
A series of storms are moving through our region.

For Thursday night and early Friday, there’s a chance of snow with mostly cloudy skies. A low temperature will drop to the mid 20’s. We’ll see southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Snow likely for Friday morning and mid-day. Cloudy skies, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high temperature in the lower 30’s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

A chance of snow for Saturday, mainly after 11am. Cloudy, with a high temperature in the upper 20’s. South winds around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

A chance of snow for Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. A high near 26. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

