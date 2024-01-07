Cold and foggy for Monday with more snow for Tuesday
Patchy dense freezing fog for Monday morning with Partly sunny skies in the afternoon. A high temperature in the mid 20’s. South southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Scattered snow for Monday night, with a low of 17°. Breezy with southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Snow and windy for Tuesday with a high near 30°. South winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Snow likely for Wednesday, with a high temperature in the mid 20’s. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM EARLY TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING…
- WHAT…Near blizzard conditions possible. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with higher amounts of 8 inches
or more possible above pass level. Winds could gust as high as
45 MPH regionwide, with gusts in excess of 55 MPH possible
across the eastern Magic Valley, Raft River region, and higher
elevations.
- WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley, Raft River region, lower
Snake Plain, southern highlands, and Bear River Range, including
but not limited to Carey, Shoshone, Burley, Malta, Sweetzer
Summit, American Falls, Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Fort Hall,
Pocatello, Rockland, Inkom, McCammon, Malad, Lava Hot Springs,
Preston, Fish Creek Summit, and Emigration Summit.
- WHEN…From early Tuesday morning through late Wednesday
morning. The worst conditions are expected late Tuesday
afternoon into early Wednesday morning.
- IMPACTS…The combination of falling snow, very strong winds,
and blowing and drifting snow may result in near blizzard
conditions, especially across the eastern Magic Valley and Raft
River region. Travel may become very difficult to impossible.
Blowing and drifting snow could reduce visibility to near zero
and make it harder than usual for transportation crews to keep
roads clear. Travel along Interstate 84 near Malta and Idahome
may become very dangerous for high-profile vehicles. Isolated
power outages are also possible.