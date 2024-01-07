Cold and foggy for Monday with more snow for Tuesday

Patchy dense freezing fog for Monday morning with Partly sunny skies in the afternoon. A high temperature in the mid 20’s. South southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Scattered snow for Monday night, with a low of 17°. Breezy with southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Snow and windy for Tuesday with a high near 30°. South winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Snow likely for Wednesday, with a high temperature in the mid 20’s. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM EARLY TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING…