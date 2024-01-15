Wind Chill Warning for Tuesday morning and more snow for Wednesday

A push of cold air and light winds overnight could lead to some dangerous wind chills. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Warning for Tuesday morning. We’re expecting snow late Tuesday night and Wednesday, with another storm this weekend.

Overnight, Partly cloudy, with a low around -11°. Wind chill values as low as -25. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Mostly sunny for Tuesday, with a high near 15°. Wind chill values as low as -21. North wind 7 to 9 mph.

Snow showers are likely after 11pm for Tuesday night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7°. Wind chill values as low as -5. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Snow for Wednesday, with a high near 30°. North winds at 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM MST TUESDAY: