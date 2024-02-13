Chance of snow Tuesday night with a storm arriving Wednesday night

For Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning there is a chance of snow, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low temperature in the mid 20’s for the Snake River Plain. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

A slight chance of snow for Wednesday, under mostly cloudy skies. We’ll see high temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s. Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Scattered rain and snow for Wednesday Night. A low temperature around 32° in the Snake River Plain. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible for the Plain.

Rain and snow for Thursday with highs close to 40°. Winds increasing from the southwest at 15-25 mph.

A slight chance of snow for Friday, with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. A high in the mid to upper 30’s.