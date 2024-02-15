Winter storm warning in effect

Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are still in effect for state line counties and central mountains.

Rain and snow with cloudy and windy conditions SSW 20-40 mph 70% of rain/snow with slick conditions. Snow to the north and out to INL can affect morning ride. Changing to more rain this morning and back to slick mix later this afternoon and evening with possibility of accumulations for upper Snake River Plain and mountains/hills. Winds and visibility can affect this morning.

Highs from mid-to-upper 30's in Jackson and Salmon to 40's for the valley.

Avalanche forecast should be checked before recreation begins. Wet roads can also become slick very quickly.