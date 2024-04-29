Wind advisory for Monday afternoon and evening with a chance of showers

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT TONIGHT:

WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

WHERE…Lost River Valley, Wood River Foothills, Beaverhead -Lemhi Highlands, Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, Raft River Region, Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, and Upper Snake River Plain.

WHEN…From noon today to midnight MDT tonight.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.

For Monday there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms along with gusty winds. Party to mostly cloudy skies with a high temperature around 60°. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 30°. Southwest winds around 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

A slight chance of showers for Tuesday, while staying windy. A high temperature in the lower 50’s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Cold and windy for Wednesday, with a slight chance of snow and rain. Mostly sunny for the Snake River Plain with a high in the upper 40’s. South southwest winds around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.