Wind advisory for Monday afternoon and evening with a chance of showers
WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT TONIGHT:
- WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
- WHERE…Lost River Valley, Wood River Foothills, Beaverhead -Lemhi Highlands, Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, Raft River Region, Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, and Upper Snake River Plain.
- WHEN…From noon today to midnight MDT tonight.
- IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
For Monday there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms along with gusty winds. Party to mostly cloudy skies with a high temperature around 60°. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 30°. Southwest winds around 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
A slight chance of showers for Tuesday, while staying windy. A high temperature in the lower 50’s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Cold and windy for Wednesday, with a slight chance of snow and rain. Mostly sunny for the Snake River Plain with a high in the upper 40’s. South southwest winds around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.