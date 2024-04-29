Skip to Content
Wind advisory for Monday afternoon and evening with a chance of showers

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT TONIGHT:

  • WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
  • WHERE…Lost River Valley, Wood River Foothills, Beaverhead -Lemhi Highlands, Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, Raft River Region, Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, and Upper Snake River Plain.
  • WHEN…From noon today to midnight MDT tonight.
  • IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.

For Monday there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms along with gusty winds. Party to mostly cloudy skies with a high temperature around 60°. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 30°. Southwest winds around 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

A slight chance of showers for Tuesday, while staying windy. A high temperature in the lower 50’s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Cold and windy for Wednesday, with a slight chance of snow and rain. Mostly sunny for the Snake River Plain with a high in the upper 40’s. South southwest winds around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

