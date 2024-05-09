Warmer with just a few isolated thunderstorms

Thursday night, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds and low temperatures in the mid 30’s. Winds will slowly die down into Friday morning.

Mostly sunny for Friday. An isolated thunderstorm is possible, with high temperatures in the upper 60’s. North northeast wind around 10 mph.

Sunny for Saturday, with a high in the lower 70’s. Southeast winds around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday, look for sunny skies and a high temperature in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s.

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY…

WHAT…Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation.

WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain and Upper Snake River Plain.

WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Friday.

IMPACTS…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive

outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.