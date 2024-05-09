Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Warmer with just a few isolated thunderstorms

slot0
KIFI Weather
By
Updated
today at 5:00 PM
Published 4:36 PM

Thursday night, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds and low temperatures in the mid 30’s. Winds will slowly die down into Friday morning.

Mostly sunny for Friday. An isolated thunderstorm is possible, with high temperatures in the upper 60’s. North northeast wind around 10 mph.

Sunny for Saturday, with a high in the lower 70’s. Southeast winds around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday, look for sunny skies and a high temperature in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s.

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY…

  • WHAT…Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation.
  • WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain and Upper Snake River Plain.
  • WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Friday.
  • IMPACTS…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive
    outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content