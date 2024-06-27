Wind advisory continues tonight, Sun and lighter winds for Friday

The wind advisory continues across the Arco Desert, Snake Plain and Lemhi Highlands until 9PM tonight. Some spots around the INL will likely gust in excess of 60 mph but in the Snake Plain generally expecting gusts more in the 35-45 mph range. We saw a few thunderstorms pop up this afternoon in the far SE corner of the area but these have already pushed into Wyoming and not expecting much additional development as the day progresses. Cooler and drier air continues to filter in to the region and tonight looks pleasant with much cooler overnight lows compared to the past few days. Expecting most areas to drop into the 30s and 40s tonight. We`ll see ample sunshine tomorrow with mostly clear skies expected throughout the day. Winds will be much lighter, generally 10-15 mph with a few higher gusts. Precipitation is not expected and daytime highs will generally be in the 70s with some mid to upper 60s in the higher terrain. This will be slightly below normal for late June but enjoy the cooler weather because the heat will be back for the weekend.

Saturday through next Thursday, high pressure builds in early Saturday with the high pressure ridge axis over southeast Idaho around noon. By Saturday afternoon, expect the high pressure ridge axis to shift east moving over Wyoming and allowing breezy southerly flow over our area. A warm front comes over our area on Sunday and a cold front moves through early Monday morning. Expect dry conditions Saturday. By Sunday expect isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly along the Montana Divide. Temperatures will run 8 to 15 degrees above normal on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday expect breezy southerly wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph and Sunday expect southwesterly wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph. Monday expect westerly wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph. On Monday look for isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly across the Montana Divide and the Wyoming border. Monday temperatures will be around 3 to 6 degrees below normal. Tuesday high pressure starts building back into the area. Models are showing high pressure with weak northwest flow aloft all of next week and continuing into the weekend. High pressure will bring mostly clear skies and dry conditions. Tuesday expect temperatures around 2 to 4 degrees below normal. Wednesday through end of the week look for temperatures to gradually warm up becoming 5 to 10 degrees above normal by Thursday and Friday.