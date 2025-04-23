A few showers and thunderstorms with daytime high temperatures in the 60’s

We’re seeing a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly for areas near the Wyoming state line. A low-pressure system will continue to bring clouds and precipitation through Thursday, with similar temperatures. Precipitation will be light, mostly a tenth of an inch or less.

Overnight, there is a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low temperature in the upper 30’s. South southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with a high temperature in the lower to mid 60’s.

For Friday, we’re looking at a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70°. Winds from the south around 10 mph. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.