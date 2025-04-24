Showers and storms around

More waves from low pressure push across and kick off showers and storms with some snow in the mountains. Highs 64 winds gusting to 25mph from the NW. Afternoon heat will spark storms to make for some quick hit thunderstorms and windy conditions. Rain will make things slick and moisture sticks around for chances of showers and storms tomorrow, but less likely. Our lows tonight will be in the upper 30's and 70 degrees by Friday afternoon. Saturday is out-of-bounds for thundershowers, but still warm, with a cold front dropping into Sunday to take temps back to averages or just below 60 for highs. Showers likely into the start of the week for some of us with chillier conditions and even snow/rain mix for Wyoming.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.