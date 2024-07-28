Smoke and sunshine today

Wake up with 8 Monday for a special announcement from 6-7am.tomorrow And this weekend, when you have the chance - rescan your TV to pick up on our new signal for over the air viewers. We have a new transmitter and antenna to better serve the region--and it's free for those who use an HD TV antenna.

Temperatures will be cooler in the mid-to-upper 80's for Sunday and back to the lower 90's for Monday So download our KIFI weather app to make sure you are safe at the lake or pool and outdoors. Smoke is still around and winds will be 15-30mph with gusts today. I've posted the 8 day forecast and keep in mind, there is some possibility for an isolated thunderstorm for our hills and mountains.

With this brief retreat from the heat, and some isolated showers to water your garden, it's back to the slow re-heat of the summer AND 100+ by next Friday. Watch the video forecast for the FutureTrack update and be here LIVE at 5am and noon for updates tomorrow with us. This image from Paulette in Leslie captures the haze we've got and the sun we'd love to have more of this morning. Thanks.