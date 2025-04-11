Wind Advisory issued for Saturday along with a chance of wet weather

Low pressure to the north and a cold front will usher in gusty winds, cooler temperatures and a slight chance of rain.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory:

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY:

WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 50 mph expected.

WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.

WHEN…From noon to 8 PM MDT Saturday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Blowing dust may reduce visibility, especially along Interstate 15 north of Idaho Falls.

For Saturday there is a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Patchy blowing dust after noon. Partly cloudy, with a high near 65°. Windy, with a west wind around 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Sunny for Sunday with a high temp in the lower 50’s. North winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Sunny for Monday with a high temp in the lower 60’s for the Snake River Plain.