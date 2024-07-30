Smokin’ chance of storms today

Smoke and cooler temps today. Sun and haze into the day and 40% of storms for the afternoon. It will be in the upper 70's - 79 to 81 for the central valley. SW winds later 10-20mph , gusting to 30+.

40% chance of showers and thunderstorms for the evening - clouds beginning to move out slowly and chilly. Low of 49.

Sunny and warmer, but still below average. High around 81. SW 5-10mph

WAR BONNET WEDNESDAY FORECAST: Sun & a breeze 5-10mph Wednesday afternoon. 85 around 4pm and 79 by 6pm. 100% fun.

Thursday: We will see a big jump in temperatures with sun out and high 93.

Friday: Sunny and we're closing in on the upper 90's 97-99 for the afternoon,

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high of 98.

Sunday: Sunny and 95

Monday: Continued hot and sunny 93.

Lows for the period in the 50's.