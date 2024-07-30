Skip to Content
Smokin’ chance of storms today

today at 6:23 AM
Published 5:49 AM

Smoke and cooler temps today.  Sun and haze into the day and 40% of storms for the afternoon.  It will be in the upper 70's - 79 to 81 for the central valley.  SW winds later 10-20mph , gusting to 30+.

40% chance of showers and thunderstorms for the evening - clouds beginning to move out slowly and chilly. Low of 49. 

Sunny and warmer, but still below average. High around 81. SW 5-10mph

WAR BONNET WEDNESDAY FORECAST: Sun & a breeze 5-10mph  Wednesday afternoon.  85 around 4pm and 79 by 6pm. 100% fun. 

Thursday: We will see a big jump in temperatures with sun out and high 93.

Friday: Sunny and we're closing in on the upper 90's  97-99 for the afternoon, 

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high of 98. 

Sunday: Sunny and 95

Monday: Continued hot and sunny 93. 

Lows for the period in the 50's. 

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

