Scattered snow overnight, with drier weather slowly working back in for Friday
The scattered snow will be with us for Thursday night and early Friday. Cloudy skies with a low around the upper 20’s. North winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Mostly cloudy for Friday with a slight chance of snow. Gradual clearing for the afternoon and evening. A high temperature in the upper 30’s for the Snake River Plain. North winds around 10 mph.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 38°. South winds around 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY…
- WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to two inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
- WHERE…Teton Valley, Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds,
Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake
River Plain.
- WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Friday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning
commutes.