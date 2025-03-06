Scattered snow overnight, with drier weather slowly working back in for Friday

The scattered snow will be with us for Thursday night and early Friday. Cloudy skies with a low around the upper 20’s. North winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Mostly cloudy for Friday with a slight chance of snow. Gradual clearing for the afternoon and evening. A high temperature in the upper 30’s for the Snake River Plain. North winds around 10 mph.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 38°. South winds around 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY…