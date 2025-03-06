Skip to Content
Scattered snow overnight, with drier weather slowly working back in for Friday

The scattered snow will be with us for Thursday night and early Friday. Cloudy skies with a low around the upper 20’s. North winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Mostly cloudy for Friday with a slight chance of snow. Gradual clearing for the afternoon and evening. A high temperature in the upper 30’s for the Snake River Plain. North winds around 10 mph.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 38°. South winds around 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY…

  • WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to two inches.
    Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
  • WHERE…Teton Valley, Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds,
    Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake
    River Plain.
  • WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Friday.
  • IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
    conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning
    commutes.
Michael Coats

