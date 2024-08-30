Skip to Content
Hot weekend ahead with thunderstorms possible for Labor Day

today at 9:55 PM
Sunny for Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Light winds from the west at 5-10 mph. More smoke will drift in from central Idaho wildfires.

Overnight lows for Saturday night will drop to the upper 40’s.

Sunday will be sunny with a high near 90°. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible, mainly for the mountains.

Monday is Labor Day with high temperatures in the upper 80’s. Scattered thunderstorms are possible for the afternoon and evening hours.

Tuesday, a slight chance of thunderstorms with gusty winds. A high temperature in the lower to mid 80’s.

