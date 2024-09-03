A few thunderstorms Tuesday evening with more smoke drifting into the region

Scattered thunderstorms for Tuesday afternoon and evening. Overnight, we’ll see widespread haze. Areas of smoke between 1am and 4am. Mostly clear, with a low in the upper 40’s. South southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph decreasing after midnight.

Sunny for Wednesday, a few thunderstorms in our local mountains. High temperatures in the upper 70’s for the Snake River Plain. Light winds from the northwest around 5-10 mph.

Thursday will be sunny with warmer temperatures in the mid 80’s for highs. Light winds from the west around 10 mph.

Sunny for Friday afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s