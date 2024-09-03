Skip to Content
Local Forecast

A few thunderstorms Tuesday evening with more smoke drifting into the region

KIFI Weather
By
New
Published 9:10 PM

Scattered thunderstorms for Tuesday afternoon and evening. Overnight, we’ll see widespread haze. Areas of smoke between 1am and 4am. Mostly clear, with a low in the upper 40’s. South southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph decreasing after midnight.

Sunny for Wednesday, a few thunderstorms in our local mountains. High temperatures in the upper 70’s for the Snake River Plain. Light winds from the northwest around 5-10 mph.

Thursday will be sunny with warmer temperatures in the mid 80’s for highs. Light winds from the west around 10 mph.

Sunny for Friday afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content