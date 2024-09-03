Windy & cooler with smoke back
A slight chance of am leftover showers and then smoke covers the sun with cooler temps in the lower 80's. The brief showers and storms late yesterday and overnight open up the door for cooler air and a brief reprieve from heat. We've got winds from the SW today gusty at times and highs today and tomorrow will be below our seasonal norm of 82-84. But this weekend puts some more warmth in the backyards to keep us outdoors. Check the highs on the forecast below and watch the video, but be kind and rewind.