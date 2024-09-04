Smoky and cooler

Smoke pushes south with wind from the north at 5-10mph. Temps will be hovering just below 80 for IF.

Highs will pop back into the 80's tomorrow and warm slowly through the weekend. Air quality is an issue even into Wyoming and we'll have high pressure on top of us to keep air stagnant.

Partly sunny and light winds and haze clinging on tomorrow. Mid 80's Thursday and upper 80's Friday.

We do have another wave to wobble the temps into Sunday, but still in the 80's and a slight chance of showers.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather