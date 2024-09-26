Breezy for Thursday; warmer with lighter winds for Friday

Sunny Thursday afternoon with southwest winds around 15 mph. A high near 80° for the Snake River Plain cities.

Overnight, mostly clear with a low around 48. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunny for Friday with a high near 81°. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Sunny for Saturday with a high near 85°. East wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.