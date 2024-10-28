Several storm systems moving through this week

An area of low-pressure overhead is delivering scattered rain, snow and winds through Tuesday. Another system moves in for Thursday, with a 3rd system arriving Saturday.

Monday night and early Tuesday, there is a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy skies with a low temperature in the mid to lower 30’s. Southwest winds around 10 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

There will be a few scattered rain and snow showers for Tuesday. A high temperature in the mid 40’s for the Snake River Plain. North northwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

A brief break for Wednesday, with partly sunny skies. A high temperature in the mid 40’s. Southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

There is a slight chance of snow before noon, then a chance of rain for Thursday. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the upper 40’s.

Friday, snow is likely for the morning, then rain and snow likely between 9am and noon, then a chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM MDT WEDNESDAY: