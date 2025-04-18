Nice weather for Saturday; chance of wet weather for Easter Sunday

High pressure is briefly moving into the region for the start of this weekend. We see another cold front arriving Easter Sunday. There is a chance of wet weather and thunderstorms for Sunday and Monday.

High temperatures in the upper 50’s for Saturday. Increasing clouds through the day, with winds from the southwest around 10mph.

A slight chance of showers in the Snake River Plain. Meanwhile, scattered rain and snow showers for the higher elevations. High temperatures in the Snake River Plain will reach into the lower 60’s. South-southwest winds around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

A chance of rain and snow for Sunday night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around the upper 30’s. South southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday, there is a chance of wet weather with gusty winds. A high temperature will reach the upper 50’s.