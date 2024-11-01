Chance of snow and rain this weekend

The next wave of wet weather rolls in late Friday night into Saturday.

Mostly cloudy overnight into Saturday, with a low around 30°. Light winds around 10 mph from the north.

As we get into Saturday, we’ll see increasing clouds in the morning with rain and snow by the afternoon. A high temperature in the lower 40’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds from the southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. Rain showers likely before midnight, then rain and snow showers likely between midnight and 3am, then snow showers likely after 3am. A low temperature in the lower 30’s for the Snake River Plain.

Colder temperatures for Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the upper 30’s to the lower 40’s. Light winds around 5 to 10 mph, winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Cold and sunny for Monday with high temps in the upper 30’s.