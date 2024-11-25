Skip to Content
Scattered snow for Tuesday with cold temps for Thanksgiving

Published 3:35 PM

Overnight , there is a chance of snow mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low temperature in the mid 20’s. Snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

For Tuesday, snow showers are likely before 3pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 3pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the mid 30’s. Winds from the southwest around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible for the Snake River Plain. Larger snow amounts in the mountainous areas with passes and canyons.

Scattered snow possible for Tuesday night, with a low temperature in the lower 20’s

Wednesday, mostly cloudy and there is a slight chance of snow flurries. A high temperature in the lower 30’s.

Cold and partly sunny for Thanksgiving Day. A high temperature in the lower 30’s.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM WEDNESDAY:

  • WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts in the backcountry. The lowest totals are expected in the Gem Valley, Bear Lake, and Montpelier.
  • WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains,
    and Caribou Range.
  • WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM MST Wednesday.
  • IMPACTS…Roads will likely become slick and hazardous, and visibility will be poor at times. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
