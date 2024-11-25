Scattered snow for Tuesday with cold temps for Thanksgiving

Overnight , there is a chance of snow mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low temperature in the mid 20’s. Snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

For Tuesday, snow showers are likely before 3pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 3pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the mid 30’s. Winds from the southwest around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible for the Snake River Plain. Larger snow amounts in the mountainous areas with passes and canyons.

Scattered snow possible for Tuesday night, with a low temperature in the lower 20’s

Wednesday, mostly cloudy and there is a slight chance of snow flurries. A high temperature in the lower 30’s.

Cold and partly sunny for Thanksgiving Day. A high temperature in the lower 30’s.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING

TO 10 AM WEDNESDAY: