Overnight, there is a slight chance of snow flurries with a low temperature around 17°

Mostly sunny for Friday with high temperatures around the mid to lower 30’s. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Mostly sunny for Saturday, high temperatures in the mid 30’s. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Slightly warmer for Sunday, with high temps in the upper 30’s.

Monday will be sunny, with a high near 40°.