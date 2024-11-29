Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Areas of overnight fog with cool and sunny Saturday weather

By
today at 4:08 PM
Published 3:49 PM

Overnight lows around 18° with areas of fog. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a snow flurry.

Clearing skies for Saturday afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 30’s. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph.

Saturday night and early Sunday, areas of fog with lows around 16°.

For Sunday morning there is a chance of fog with sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures in the mid 30’s. North winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Monday, patchy fog for the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 40°.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content