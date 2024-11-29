Areas of overnight fog with cool and sunny Saturday weather

Overnight lows around 18° with areas of fog. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a snow flurry.

Clearing skies for Saturday afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 30’s. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph.

Saturday night and early Sunday, areas of fog with lows around 16°.

For Sunday morning there is a chance of fog with sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures in the mid 30’s. North winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Monday, patchy fog for the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 40°.