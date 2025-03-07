Snow chances come back next week

Brighter and colder into this morning-some winds chills in the single digits as we leave that snow and rain behind and everything is frozen. Highs today will peak at 38 with brisk conditions and lows tonight drop to the chill factor of 20 or teens. It will be even colder with wind chills and you'll need to check the people, pets, and pipes again. We only hit 35 yesterday in IF our normal high is 41. Last of the snow in the eastern highlands and western Wyoming. Next storm set up is next Wednesday and Thursday from my forecast and you'll have the need for sunglasses today as clouds clear out. Warmer into the weekend.

