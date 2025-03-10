Above normal temps continue with a storm later this week

Overnight, mostly cloudy with a low temperature in the upper 20’s. Breezy winds from the south around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Partly sunny for Tuesday with high temperatures near 50°. South southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Increasing clouds for Wednesday, with a high near 50°. Winds from the southwest around 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday, rain and snow with high temps in the lower 40’s. The chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.