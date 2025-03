Don't get to excited with this extra warm weather. It will be close to 60 today with breezes at 18mph, but clouds roll in tomorrow and we're expecting rain and snow into Thursday. Then a break with sunshine Friday and wham-o, more snow chances for the Ides of March on Saturday and Sunday.

The let down from the 50's to the freezing temperatures by the weekend is going to take us to the 40's Friday, but it will be windy.