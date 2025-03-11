Warm before our next storm

Overnight will be mostly clear with a low temp in the mid 20’s. Winds from the northeast around 10 mph.

Mostly sunny for Wednesday with a high temperature in the lower 50’s. East northeast winds around 10 to 15 mph becoming south, with speeds up 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Clouds roll in for the evening, with a chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. South winds around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday we’ll see rain and snow with high temperatures in the mid 40’s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%

Scattered snow for Thursday night and early Friday. Mostly cloudy, with a low around the mid 20’s. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

More snow and rain this weekend with a second storm.