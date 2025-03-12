Warm trend ends with snow chances

We've got one last day in the 50's as winds begin to pick up and push in clouds and chances of rain and blustery conditions. Down to 38 tonight after 52 today and rain/snow mixes showing up Thursday and peaking only at 45. Even colder by Friday down to 38 and 29 Saturday morning setting up a 50% chance of snow and then snow and rain into the weekend, lingering to Monday. Back to seasonal averages of the lower 40's by next week after this multi-day storm set up blows through.

