Staying windy for Friday; more snow and wind Saturday with another storm

Thursday night is looking a bit chilly with a few snow showers and mostly cloudy skies. Expect temperatures to dip to around 30°F in the Snake River Plain. The winds will stay breezy, blowing at 15-25 mph, and we might see gusts up to 35 mph.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Winds will be around 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

As we head into late Friday and early Saturday morning, a new storm will roll in. Temperatures will drop to around 35°F, and we'll see scattered snow showers. Winds will come from the southwest, gusting up to 30 mph.

Saturday will bring more scattered snow and gusty winds. The high temperature will be in the upper 40s for the Snake River Plain, with southwest winds blowing at 20-25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph.

Finally, Sunday will be windy but mostly sunny, with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 6 PM MDT

SATURDAY…

WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6

inches. Winds gusting 30 to 40 mph. WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

WHEN…From 6 PM Friday to 6 PM MDT Saturday.

IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions. Gusty winds could

cause lower visibility due to blowing snow, along with localized

drifting in Jackson Hole.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .