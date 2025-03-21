Wind advisory issued and scattered snow expected for Saturday

Another storm arrives late Friday. There's a Wind Advisory in effect this Saturday from 6 AM to 6 PM. Expect west winds blowing at 25 to 35 mph, with gusts reaching up to 50 mph. This advisory covers several areas including Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, and Upper Snake River Plain.

These strong winds might make driving a bit tricky, especially if you're in a high-profile vehicle. Also, be mindful of any unsecured objects—they could get blown around.

Overnight, there is a chance of rain and snow with gusty winds. Low temperatures in the mid 30’s for the Snake River Plain.

For Saturday, there is scattered snow and rain for the morning. Then we’ll see gusty winds as the skies clear. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected in the Plain. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is possible above 6,000 feet.

Sunday, partly sunny with a high near 49°. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.