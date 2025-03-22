Winds back off… for now.

After an active pattern, things are finally calming down. Sunday and Monday will still be a bit breezy, but outside of a few stray mountain showers, most of us will be dry. Expect sunshine and calmer breezes for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be warmer with highs about 10 degrees above average. Many of us will reach the 60s and possibly 70s on Wednesday. Definitely two great days to take the kids outside to the park. Another storm moves in late Thursday/Friday with scattered rain showers, some mountain snow, and more wind (Ugh!). That storm will knock temperatures back down to average for the weekend. Expect highs in the 50s with only a few lingering mountain showers.

Chris Nestman is a weather anchor and reporter for Local News 8.

