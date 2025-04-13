Several beautiful days ahead

The next few days will be lovely. High pressure moves into the region bringing bright sunshine and mild temperatures. Monday will top out in the 60s while Tuesday will top out in the upper 60s and low 70s. Woot! Wednesday, we start to see clouds and winds increase as high pressure moves out and an area of low pressure moves in. Count on a few showers Wednesday night, with more lingering into Thursday. By Friday we'll start to improve, but initially Friday is still looking a bit windy. Easter weekend looks alright, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Chris Nestman is a weather anchor and reporter for Local News 8.

