Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Beautiful Spring Weather for Tuesday 

KIFI
By
Published 3:43 PM

Overnight, clear with a low around 32°. Light winds from the east around 5 mph in the. 

Sunny for Tuesday with a high near 70° in the Snake River Plain. North winds around 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. 

Overnight lows around 40°. 

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 70°. Southwest winds increasing through the day around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. 

Wednesday night, there is a slight chance of rain with low temperatures in the upper 30’s. Windy, with wind speeds around 15-25 mph. 

Thursday, there is a chance of rain and thunderstorms. A high temperature in the lower 50’s with gusty winds.  

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content