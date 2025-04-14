Beautiful Spring Weather for Tuesday 

Overnight, clear with a low around 32°. Light winds from the east around 5 mph in the.

Sunny for Tuesday with a high near 70° in the Snake River Plain. North winds around 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Overnight lows around 40°.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 70°. Southwest winds increasing through the day around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday night, there is a slight chance of rain with low temperatures in the upper 30’s. Windy, with wind speeds around 15-25 mph.

Thursday, there is a chance of rain and thunderstorms. A high temperature in the lower 50’s with gusty winds.