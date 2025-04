High pressure is consistent for the next couple of days with highs from the 60's today to the 70's tomorrow. A couple of fronts slide through and that will ease us into more 50's with shower chances by Thursday. The nice weather will be back in time for the Easter weekend with highs in the 60's.

