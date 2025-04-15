Gusty winds with a chance of wet weather late Wednesday; snow and rain for Thursday

A cold front arrives Wednesday for eastern Idaho and western Wyoming.

Overnight, partly cloudy with a low around 40°. Light winds from the south.

Wednesday, mostly sunny for the morning. Increasing clouds and winds for the afternoon and evening. A high near 70° for the Snake River Plain. Winds from the southwest around 10 mph becoming west southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

A chance of showers for Wednesday night, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36°. West southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

For Thursday, we have rain and snow for the morning, then a chance of rain after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45°. Northwest winds around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM MDT

THURSDAY: