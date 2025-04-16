Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Showers move in later for wintry Thursday

KIFI
By
today at 5:18 AM
Published 4:59 AM

Today we will enjoy a nice start with sunshine and head toward 70 again, the next front moves the winds around from the north after midnight bringing showers with rain first this afternoon after 3pm then changing to a wintry mix and mainly snow for Thursday morning. Temps plummet to 36 tomorrow morning and only to 45 tomorrow afternoon. It will be cloudy with north winds 10-20 and gusts to over 30mph. Mostly cloudy tomorrow night and 29 with continued cold gusty winds to 30mph.

Good Friday will be sunny and back to near 50 degrees, NNE 15-25mph

Saturday looks sunny and warmer to 59.

Easter Sunday 20% chance of shower and high of 59.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content