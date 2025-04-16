Showers move in later for wintry Thursday

Today we will enjoy a nice start with sunshine and head toward 70 again, the next front moves the winds around from the north after midnight bringing showers with rain first this afternoon after 3pm then changing to a wintry mix and mainly snow for Thursday morning. Temps plummet to 36 tomorrow morning and only to 45 tomorrow afternoon. It will be cloudy with north winds 10-20 and gusts to over 30mph. Mostly cloudy tomorrow night and 29 with continued cold gusty winds to 30mph.

Good Friday will be sunny and back to near 50 degrees, NNE 15-25mph

Saturday looks sunny and warmer to 59.

Easter Sunday 20% chance of shower and high of 59.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather