Wind advisories are up for a good number of our counties with gusts to 45mph or more today through 9pm tonight. Rain shower will change to a wintry mix early this morning and make things slick for roads since we've been dry for a while, exercise caution in high elevation travel.

Snow for the hills and mountains and light snow for the valley into the day, possibly lingering for the lower valley into Good Friday. Highs match the winds today at 45 mph and 45 degrees.