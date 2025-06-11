Areas of thunderstorms for Wednesday evening; clearing out for Thursday with a low risk of storms

A system from the north is driving in scattered showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday afternoon and evening. Strong winds from the thunderstorms will also be possible.

For Wednesday night, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around the upper 40’s. Southeast winds around 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Partly cloudy for Thursday, with a high temperature in the lower 80’s. A slight chance of thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 85°. Winds from the southwest around 5 to 15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.