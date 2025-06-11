Storm chances increase today to 70% with highs only in the lower to mid 80's. These temps will peak at lunch before showers and winds commence for the area today.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.