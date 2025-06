Storms and gusty winds with hail possible

STORMS MOVING EAST - POSSIBLE SEVERE WITH HALF AN INCH RAIN POSSIBLE FROM NOON TO 8PM

HAIL CAN BE EMBEDDED AND WINDS ARE A THREAT TODAY WITH OUTFLOW AND THE MOVEMENT OF STORMS.

THESE SCATTERED STORMS COMMENCE TODAY IN THE MOUNTAINS THEN DOWN ACROSS ARCO AND THE VALLEY INTO EARLY AFTERNOON. WE ARE TRACKING GUSTY WINDS WITH HEAVY QUICK DOWNPOUR AND HAIL IS POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. COOLING INTO THE AFTERNOON CAN HELP DEFUSE THE STORMS LIKE YESTERDAY, HOWEVER, THE OUTFLOW WINDS FROM STORMS MAY AFFECT YOU AND YOUR BACKYARD. THE THREAT OF STORMS LASTS INTO TOMORROW WITH A 30% CHANCE AND TEMPS STILL ABOVE THE AVERAGE OF 75 FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR.

STAY WITH 8 FOR STORM TRACKING AND PINPOINTING THESE STORMS THROUGH THE AFTERNOON.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather