More above average temps and climbing

By
today at 3:36 AM
Published 3:13 AM

After storms and some severe weather yesterday, we put everything back where it belongs with sunshine and highs in the mid 80's. Temperatures will not be average, thought, well above highs of our normal mid 70's. Winds NW 5-10 and a slight chance of scattered thundershowers this afternoon and a low tonight of 50 .

More heat with clear, sunny skies into this weekend kickoff tomorrow Fri-yay! and highs in the upper 80's to lower 90's for the lower valley. Mostly sunny into the weekend and great for outdoors or heading to a cooler spot in the mountains. Highs in the 90's. Don't rule out the spotty mountain shower or thunderstorm or the lake itch.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

