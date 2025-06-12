Warming trend heading into the weekend with a few storms Friday

We’re expecting a few thunderstorms for Thursday evening and again for Friday afternoon. An upper-level ridge of high pressure builds back in for this weekend, taking our high temperatures to around 90°.

Tonight, a low temperature in the lower 50’s. Clearing skies overnight with light winds around 5 mph.

Friday will be mainly sunny with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Winds from the southwest around 10-15mph.

Saturday

Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 85° for Idaho Falls, close to 90° for Pocatello. South winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.