Father's Day Forecast

KIFI
today at 6:30 AM
High pressure to consume the weekend with highs in the upper 80s and we take lows to the 50's. Heat from the day today will push winds SW 10-20mph with gusts late afternoon.

Even warmer for Saturday approaching 90 for both weekend days. Chances of showers are mainly in the Salmon area at about 30% today. The dry weather will continue into the beginning of summer next week for the longest day of the year. A shortwave or 2 might slow down the warmth but remaining dry for the most part.

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

