Father’s Day Forecast
High pressure to consume the weekend with highs in the upper 80s and we take lows to the 50's. Heat from the day today will push winds SW 10-20mph with gusts late afternoon.
Even warmer for Saturday approaching 90 for both weekend days. Chances of showers are mainly in the Salmon area at about 30% today. The dry weather will continue into the beginning of summer next week for the longest day of the year. A shortwave or 2 might slow down the warmth but remaining dry for the most part.